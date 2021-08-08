What Compelled the Government To Amend Retrospective Tax Law After Nine Years?

Video Producer: Naman Shah

The central government has tabled the bill to amend the Income Tax Act, 1961. This amendment gains importance as it will scrap the controversial retrospective tax provisions that were introduced in 2012.

The proposed bill states, 'no tax demand shall be raised in future on the basis of the said retrospective amendment for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012.'

After long legal battles with global conglomerates like Cairn Energy and Vodafone, in the Supreme Court as well as international court, the government has finally proposed these amendments.

According to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, the total tax refund to be made by the government for settling disputes arising from the 2012 retrospective change is around ₹8,100 crore.

In an interview with The Quint, international taxation expert, Dinesh Kalabar, gives a sense of how to see this landmark amendment and what will it mean for India's prospects to attract global investors.