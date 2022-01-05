Bulli Bai Case: Who Is Vishal Kumar Jha, the 21-Yr-Old Arrested by Mumbai Cops?

In a major breakthrough in the 'Bulli Bai' case, Mumbai police arrested Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru on Tuesday, 4 January. The Mumbai Police had on 3 January detained the Bengaluru resident. His arrest was confirmed a day later.

On the same day, the police also detained an 18-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, identified as Shweta Singh. She has now been arrested by Mumbai Police. Police claim she is the prime accused.

Mumbai Police have detained another Uttarakhand resident, Mayank Rawat, on 5 January, in the case, taking the number of total arrests in the case to three.