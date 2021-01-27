Budget 2021 Must Raise Resources Without Tax Hike: Nilesh Shah

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Budget 2021-22 is soon going to be announced and all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman but people are also curious to know about what is happening in the stock market.
Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, speaks exclusively to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia about market expectation, economy, Budget 2021 and more.
Answering why markets are high, the Kotak MD said, "Between Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) and retail investors money has come into the stock market like never before."
Elaborating on expectations from the Budget 2021 and how it would impact the market, Nilesh Shah said the longer-term support to the market would come if we create accelerated growth in the GDP.
Shah also advised that the government should 'spend money on sectors hit by COVID-19'.
Shah also believes there are 'lots of government assets which can be monetised' to raise money.
He also predicted the market situation for the next one year.
