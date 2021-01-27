Budget 2021 Must Raise Resources Without Tax Hike: Nilesh Shah

Budget 2021-22 is soon going to be announced and all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman but people are also curious to know about what is happening in the stock market.

Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, speaks exclusively to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia about market expectation, economy, Budget 2021 and more.

Answering why markets are high, the Kotak MD said, "Between Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) and retail investors money has come into the stock market like never before."