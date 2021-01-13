Budget 2021: Dear FM, Learn From Aamchi Mumbai – Cut Taxes!

Everything, from houses to cars to alcohol to apparel to gym equipment to whatever would become significantly cheaper – the demand booster could add an extra Rs 10-20 lakh crore to economic output, benchmarked to how Mumbai’s property market reacted to the duty cuts.

Such a huge demand jump would inevitably add Rs 1-2 lakh crore in additional taxes for the central government as the Laffer Curve kicks in on the extraordinary spike in private consumption expenditure. So, the additional fiscal deficit, which our conventional policy makers dread, could drop from the “heretical” 3 percent to the far more acceptable 1-2 percent of the GDP.

To conclude: Dear Finance Minister Sitharaman, this is the time to shed convention, dogma, fear, and stasis. Yes, I’ve exaggerated the impact, but the principles are inviolable. If 50 percent is a tad too heretical for you, jump-start with a 33 percent slash. If you want to hedge your bet, try it for a limited six-month window (a la the loan moratorium), not the whole year. But do go ahead, surprise and delight yourself!