‘Budget 2021 Lacks Practicality for Realty Sector’, Say Developers

Real estate developers and consultants have expressed disappointment with the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, which was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Liquidity in the realty market has been a long-term concern for real estate developers, which they feel this Budget failed to address. "There is a lack of practical options to bring liquidity in the real estate sector," says KĀGAAY Technosolv Co-Founder Swapna More.
However, with the objective of ‘Housing for All’ the finance minister did extend the benefit of an additional interest deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for small taxpayers to purchase affordable housing by one more year.
"On the flip side, a hike in Section 24 of Income Tax rebate, which is currently at Rs 2 lakh, could have kickstarted healthier demand in the housing society, especially in the middle class," he adds.
The sector hopes that financial stringency and banking norms would be relaxed at least for a year to facilitate liquid cash in the hands of the realty buyers.
