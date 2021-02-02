‘Budget 2021 Lacks Practicality for Realty Sector’, Say Developers

Realty sector was betting big on the Budget 2021 for its revival, however, most of its wishes didn’t get fulfilled. Image used for representation. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint )

Real estate developers and consultants have expressed disappointment with the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, which was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Liquidity in the realty market has been a long-term concern for real estate developers, which they feel this Budget failed to address. "There is a lack of practical options to bring liquidity in the real estate sector," says KĀGAAY Technosolv Co-Founder Swapna More.

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate sector was betting big on the Budget 2021 for the revival of its fortunes. However, most of its wishes like GST waivers for home buyers, and hike in tax rebate on home loan among others, didn’t get fulfilled.