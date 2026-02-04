Beyond 'Men ki Baat': Inside the Business of Men's Rights Activism in India

"Men ki Baat."

A common phrase, reiterated ad nauseum by most of the men's rights activists in India (MRAs).

On the face of it, the MRA industry would seem harmless, a group of activists trying to be the "voice of men," which they believe men lack as a collective.

But that is not all. MRA have become antithetical to the feminist movement, often leaning towards being pro-establishment. Our deep-dive found that MRA groups have become an active lobby that has infiltrated into all online spaces, where money is huge driving factor. Information is twisted for the algorithm which further pushes such content.

In the past two years, especially since the 2024 Atul Subhash case, these MRAs have become more popular and have seen a surge online.