Karnataka School Fee Cut: Teachers Move HC; Parents Elated

On 23 February, thousands of teachers, non-teaching staff, and private school management members marched from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station to Freedom Park against Karnataka government’s notification that directed private schools to collect only 70 percent tuition fee from the parents.
Many associations of teachers and school managements moved the Karnataka High Court against the government’s order.
The high court has issued a notice to the government and asked to file its statement of objections within a period of 10 days.
Private schools, that are running unaided, say that they are dependent on fees paid by the parents for all the expenses, from teacher’s salary to maintaining infrastructure, payment of government taxes, and loans.
On the other hand, parents have welcomed the government’s move to cut school fees by 30 percent.
“I strongly support the fee cut. Many of us have lost our jobs in these COVID times and schools are becoming business centres nowadays. They blocked my son’s classes because I couldn’t pay one of the instalments and had asked them for an extension,” says Deepak, a father of two children.
Earlier, Karnataka education minister had clarified that the step taken by the government is to ‘help parents in the hour of distress.’
Now, all eyes are onto Karnataka High Court which would hear the matter immediately after the statement of objections is filed by the state government.
