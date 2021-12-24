In Bengaluru's Rayasandra, Bad Roads Bar Access to Ambulances, School Buses

Residents in Bengaluru's Rayasandra have been complaining of a lack of access to basic amenities including roads, street lights, and a drainage system for five years.

Rayasandra is a populated locality in southeast Bengaluru with several residential societies, apartments, and villas.

More than 5,000 residents live in Rayasandra and the road in the locality connects Sarjapur road to Electronics City. However, slushy roads marred with potholes have partially cut off the area from the rest of Bengaluru.

Residents in the area have taken to Twitter, raising concerns about bad roads in the locality that have restricted access to ambulances, cabs, and school buses.