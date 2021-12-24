In Bengaluru's Rayasandra, Bad Roads Bar Access to Ambulances, School Buses

Slushy roads marred by potholes have made the lives of residents in Bengaluru’s Rayasandra difficult.
Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint
Residents in Bengaluru's Rayasandra have been complaining of a lack of access to basic amenities including roads, street lights, and a drainage system for five years.
Rayasandra is a populated locality in southeast Bengaluru with several residential societies, apartments, and villas.
More than 5,000 residents live in Rayasandra and the road in the locality connects Sarjapur road to Electronics City. However, slushy roads marred with potholes have partially cut off the area from the rest of Bengaluru.
Residents in the area have taken to Twitter, raising concerns about bad roads in the locality that have restricted access to ambulances, cabs, and school buses.
The road comes under the jurisdiction of Shantipura Panchayat and MLA Shivanna.
Speaking to The Quint, MLA Shivanna's office said that the Rayasandra residents will get good-quality roads within the next two months.
The Quint visited the locality to understand the concerns of the residents.
"One of the residents said that his pregnant wife could not get an ambulance when she experienced labour pain. Some of us decided to invert a cot and carry his wife on the cot till the nearest junction," Sudhakar Nair, a resident who lives near Hosa road, said.
Residents pointed out that the road comes under Shantipura panchayat and that neither the panchayat nor the MLA have paid any heed to their demands.
Garbage piled up on either sides of the road, several potholes, and no drainage system show that the concerns of the troubled residents remain unaddressed.
Residents allege that it takes more than 20 minutes to cross the 1.5km stretch to reach Hosa Road.
This road is also one of the shortcuts for people travelling from the Outer Ring road side to Electronics City, saving them the travel of at least 8 km.
As Bengaluru received heavy rains in November, the potholes got larger and deeper by the day.
"We are unable to go to school or cycle around because of broken roads," Risid Patil, another resident in Rayasandra said.
Agitated residents demand that the roads be fixed immediately as the government cannot collect taxes and fool citizens.
The Rayasandra Residents’ Association has approached the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Rayasandra gram panchayat several times demanding a solution. However, with little success.
