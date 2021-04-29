Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indians to Arrange Oxygen, Beds on Their Own?

For weeks now, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, among others are filled with SOS messages from Indians pleading for medicines, oxygen, and hospital beds. Citizens are coming forward to help each other as the country’s backbone has been broken by the second wave of COVID. One can definitely ask, does ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mean everyone is on their own?

The state’s e-governance plans have been proven wrong. The big question is: What is Aarogya Setu App doing? An app for which no stones were unturned for its launch and publicity.

The fight that one would have assumed would have been fought by the government, is being fought by people like Srinivas BV, Kumar Vishwas, Anas Tanwir, Shaleen, and thousands of other fellow citizens who have turned out to be real COVID fighters. So, we need to ask this government named ‘SYSTEM’, ‘What’s going on?’