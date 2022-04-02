Assam Woman Whose Son Died After Citizenship Notice Must Prove She's Indian Now

She says she's afraid. "How can I not be afraid? If I fail to convince the court that I am in Indian, I will be sent beyond the fences. I don't have any other option but to fight back. The court has summoned me and I will appear with all my documents. I have a senior lawyer to help me and he said that I can prove my Indian identity," Akol Rani adds.

In spite of holding a citizenship card from 1956 issued by the Government of India under his father's name, Arjun Namasudra's Indian Identity was questioned in 2012. He died by suicide out of fear of being arrested and sent to Bangladesh, according to his family. Akol Rani was also born in Katigorah area, which falls under Cachar district of Assam.