Can Bridges on Brahmaputra Help Win Assam Elections?

We met Monoroma Barua while travelling on a bus on the Bogibeel bridge. She was on her way back from Jorhat to North Lakhimpur.
Like Monoroma, most people seem to have forgotten that this bridge was part of the Assam accord signed in 1985, and its foundation stone was laid by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.
However, what they clearly remember is Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the bridge on Christmas Eve 2018. So, they credit him for the Bogibeel bridge.
People living in the Dhemaji area on the northern bank of Brahmaputra saw their lives drastically change for the better after the Bogibeel bridge became operational.
Distances became short and travelling took less time. More so, the bridge brought along economic prosperity.
However, the biggest advantage has been the accessibility to health and education facilities, for which the residents had to travel long distances all these years.
In a similar instance, the people of Majuli have been waiting for a bridge for decades – a bridge that will connect their river island to Nemati Ghat on the southern bank of Brahmaputra.
On 27 February 2016, just days before the Assembly elections in which Sarbananda Sonowal won from Majuli, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of this long-awaited bridge.
When The Quint visited the site on 20 March 2021, it found that no work on the bridge had been done over the last five years. Just few days before the announcement of the Assembly elections in Assam, PM Modi, in a groundbreaking ceremony, indicated the beginning of the bridge’s construction. And it has sent just the right signals to the voters of Majuli.
We met Bedabrata Bharali onboard the ferry to Nemati Ghat. He was travelling with his little daughter. Born in Majuli, he now runs his business from Jorhat. In the 80s, he has seen days when there were just two ferries which connected Majuli to the mainland.
Although the frequency of ferries is much better now, the problems persist.
Locals told The Quint that the land for the bridge is being acquired in Majuli and the work has begun.
The voters of Majuli have seen many an election where the bridge was promised and then was conveniently forgotten after the polls. After the ceremony by the Prime Minister on 18 February, the bridge finally seems like a reality.
However, they don’t want it to be a bait for their votes.
Just before the announcement of the Assam Assembly elections the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge.
