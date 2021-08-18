Afghanistan Crisis: Striking Images Capture Mass Exodus From Kabul Airport

After the Taliban captured Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, several photos and videos depicting the mass exodus from the airport have been going viral on social media.

As the capital fell to the Taliban, the tarmac at the Hamid Karzai International Airport overflowed with desperation and panic as people struggled to board flights and flee the battered nation.

Multiple videos and photos have emerged from the Kabul airport, including those which showed people crowding in an effort to board a plane, while one video purportedly showed people falling to their deaths after they clung on to an aircraft as it took off.