‘Is the Govt Waiting for Sonam Wangchuk to Die?’ Abhijeet Dipke

'First the government should talk'

When asked what his non-negotiable demands would be if the government calls for talks, Deepak said that at present the government is not coming forward for talks.

He said that the government should first start dialogue, only then the demands can be discussed.

'Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will determine accountability'

The movement's main demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Responding to questions about this, Deepak said that it's not just a question of changing people, but of establishing accountability.

He said that if any minister realises that political responsibility will be fixed for incidents like examination scams and student suicides, then serious efforts will be made to prevent such incidents in future.