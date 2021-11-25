A Historic Feat, Capture, and a Grand Return: Balakot Hero Abhinandan Varthaman

Hit by the missile, Varthaman was forced to eject, but on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC). He was captured by the Pakistani forces. "Despite being captured by the enemy, he continued to display exceptional resolve in dealing with the adversary in a stoic, brave and dignified manner till he was repatriated," said his citation.

A video clip initially surfaced showing blood on Abhinandan Varthaman's face, after the capture. Later, the Pakistan Army released video footage showing him having tea and saying that he was being treated with honour.

On 28 February, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in the country's Parliament, "The Indian pilot who we had captured, as a peace gesture, we'll return him to India tomorrow."