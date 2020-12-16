9 Year Old Plays Piano for Hours While Undergoing Brain Surgery
Saumya remained conscious and continued to play mobile games and the piano throughout the surgery.
A 9-year-old girl has displayed immense courage in staying conscious while she underwent a brain surgery.
Saumya, remained conscious and continued to play piano and mobile games while doctors performed surgery to remove a tumor from her brain at Gwalior's Birla Institute of Medical Research (BIMR) Hospital.
Doctors claim that Saumya was epileptic for two years due to the tumour in her brain.
“The girl was suffering from epilepsy for two years. The CT scan, done a year ago, showed a tumour of the size 1.25 cm x 1.5 cm. Since the tumour was located at the cortex of the brain, the operation was risky. The doctors suggested to dwell on medicines.”
Dr Abhishek Chauhan, Consultant Neurosurgeon, BIMR Hospital
The girl was reportedly fully conscious throughout the 5-6 hour-long surgery that was being led by a team of doctors.
“We told the girl to play the piano during the surgery so that we could monitor her hand movements when we were removing the tumour. And if she couldn’t play the piano or missed some notes, we would have come to know that we were entering an important area of the brain.”
Dr Abhishek Chauhan, Consultant Neurosurgeon, BIMR Hospital
The doctors also claim that this is the first such surgery on a girl child in the world. The operation was successful and Saumya has been discharged now.
Recently, a 33-year-old patient underwent a brain surgery while he watched “Bigg Boss” and “Avatar” in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.