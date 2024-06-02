2024 Lok Sabha Results with The Quint

The big Indian general elections are nearing their conclusion, with the results set to be announced on June 4. With 2024 poised as a make-or-break year for democracy, we, at The Quint, have gone above and beyond to bring you voter-first and fact-based coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which has spanned months, uncovering the pulse of the common voter.

Stay with us for LIVE coverage of the numbers through our blogs, insights from a line-up of seasoned political experts, and analyses of focused aspects by our reporters on the ground.

Keep supporting us and become a member of The Quint today to empower our reporters to do more and do better.