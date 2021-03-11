122 People Acquitted After 19-Year Trial: Why is Justice Delayed?

(Photo: The Quint)
“After 19 years, court acquits 122 accused of being SIMI members”
“Two acquitted after 11-year trial in terror case”
“Police torture, 4 years’ jail, 11 years’ legal battle, then got ‘Half Justice’”
Headlines such as these get little or no attention from most media houses.
A total of 127 people were arrested in this case, of which five reportedly died awaiting trial.
After nearly 20 years of being subjected to dishonour, struggle, legal battle and media trial, they were finally considered not guilty.
This is one amongst the many cases. And so, we ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?
While arresting the accused in 2001, police had said that they gathered admission forms of SIMI and books and banners praising Osama Bin Laden from them.
This is not the only example. Vishnu Tiwari, arrested for misdemeanour in September 2000 has recently been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court. He spent 20 years in jail without committing any crime.
This puts the role of police under scrutiny.
Abdul Wahid, accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blast case, was acquitted after spending 9 years in jail and had been labelled as ‘terrorist’ by media.
In 2017, The Quint covered the story of Irshad Ali who got acquitted after being labelled as a terrorist for 11 years.
Along with the condition of the police and the media, there's a huge list of incompetence of our justice system, too.
NCRB data
On 22 September 2020, replying to a question put up in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had revealed a shocking ratio of the number of judges in India to the population.
Number of Judges per million people in India.
This condition of our legal system, investigative agencies and media has the potential to spoil the lives of anyone arrested by the police, while our judiciary spends 20 years in serving justice.
And so, we ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?
