Modi 3.0: What Are Nitish & Naidu's Demands? | ELECTIONS 2024 with Faye & Aditya

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance eyeing a third term in the Lok Sabha, the newly formed government will largely depend on support from the Janata Dal (United), which won 12 seats, and the Telugu Desam Party, which won 16 seats.

How will the BJP, which won 240 seats — the majority mark of 272- now convince JDU's Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu? What will the two leaders eye at in the new cabinet? And in the middle of this all, will the INDIA bloc — which won 234 seats — continue as an opposition, or will they be able to secure enough seats to form the government at the Centre?

Watch as The Quint's Aditya Menon and Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza talk to TQ's Eshwar, and veteran journalist Javed Ansari and Manish Anand. Tune in.