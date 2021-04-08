‘We Can’t Kill Our Own’: Myanmar Cops Take Refuge in Mizoram

Myanmar refugees are entering India through Champhai in Mizoram.
Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
To escape Myanmar's military crackdown, thousands of citizens from Myanmar have crossed the border to Mizoram in India and many among them are police personnel. River Tiau marks the boundary between both the countries and Mizoram's Champhai district, which borders Myanmar, and has seen one of the largest influxes of refugees.
Several of these refugees are former army-persons of militarised Myanmar.
The India-Myanmar Border Gate at Champhai, Mizoram.
The group that has taken shelter in Champhai, some of them are policewomen from Myanmar.
Two Myanmar Policewomen at the Champhai shelter.
Most of these refugees travelled to Champhai from Myanmar's Falam and Tedim.
The Mizos have been a generous host to their ethnic cousins from across the border. Several groups have come up to provide food and shelter to the refugees. Many have also undertaken fundraiser and charity events to support the displaced.
A Myanmar refugee family in the shelter home in Champhai.
Mizoram's Chief Minister Zoramthanga had urged the central government to "be more open to Myanmarese people," after the home affairs ministry had asked the border states to take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 08 Apr 2021,08:01 PM IST