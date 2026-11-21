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Nana Nani Park in Mumbai's Versova looks different this week. The first thing you see is not the usual sea of walkers or senior citizens sitting in groups. It is the sight of freshly cut trunks and branches, leaves of dead trees scattered all around, and workers cutting down trees that have stood in the neighbourhood for years.
The felling is part of Package A of the Mumbai Coastal Road North project, which involves an elevated road connecting the Versova interchange to Bangur Nagar. Under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) proposal for the park, 184 trees are marked to be felled and another 164 to be transplanted.
As videos of the tree felling circulated on social media, residents and environmentalists renewed their protests against the project. Dozens of trees in the park have municipal notices marking them for removal or transplantation. Alongside those notices, residents have put up posters of their own.
"This is God's property. We are the rightful heir," one poster reads.
“The trees are God’s property and belong to the people who had nurtured and lived alongside them. The manner in which the felling is proceeding is unlawful and lacks transparency. We believe that some of the trees are heritage trees," said Harsh Pandey, a Versova resident who put up the poster in March.
To understand why the tree felling has triggered such strong reactions, one has to understand how Nana Nani Park came about.
The space was once a dumping ground in Versova. In 2001, through a community-led initiative, it was transformed into a green space for residents.
Over the years, it became a neighbourhood gathering place, particularly for senior citizens, walkers and families. Residents come here to exercise, socialise, take walks or spend time outdoors. The park also hosts a laughter club and a karaoke group that meets every week.
In a city where public open spaces are increasingly decreasing, the park has come to serve a purpose beyond recreation. It is a space where residents have built routines, friendships, and a sense of community over the years.
Some residents say they have also watched the trees grow and helped nurture them.
Neeru Sharma, who has lived next to the park for 20 years, said the loss was difficult to put into words.
Among the videos circulating widely on social media is one shared by actor Pooja Ruparel, who broke down in tears while recording civic workers cutting down a banyan tree inside the park. Calling it a protected heritage tree, she said, "That's a heritage tree that they have just cut. This is our tree. This is not their tree to cut. They can't do this, this is illegal."
Natasha Pereira, an environmentalist protesting the felling, told The Quint that the loss of trees was linked to wider concerns about the environment.
This year, Maharashtra is experiencing a severe drought, with the state government declaring drought conditions across 308 talukas.
The opposition to the project predates the recent tree felling. In February 2026, notices were put up on trees under Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, informing residents of the proposed felling and transplantation.
Residents and environmental groups subsequently met officials from the BMC's Gardens and Trees Department to seek clarity on the proposal. More than 3,200 objections were submitted, Mid-day reported in February.
The BMC, as well as local BJP MLA Ameet Satam have defended the project by pointing to the land's original designation. Satam told Loksatta in February 2026 that the land was reserved for a municipal road and that the park had been allowed to come up on the condition that it could be reclaimed for infrastructure when required. He also said the park would be restored after the bridge was built.
Residents, however, argue that the road's planned alignment and construction layout could have been modified to spare at least some of the trees and the park's green cover.
Dhaval Shah of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said there is deep, pent-up anger among locals and tree lovers because those suggestions were ignored.
With over 40 trees already felled and hundreds more still marked with yellow notices, residents and citizen groups have called for fresh protests this weekend to save the remaining trees of Nana Nani Park.
The Quint has reached out to the BMC's Tree Authority. This copy will be udpated at a response.