Beyond Tennis, Know More About Sharapova on Her 34th Birthday

She’s a five-time Grand Slam Champion, one of only six women to win all four slams in the open era, but there’s more to Maria Sharapova than just tennis. On her 34th birthday, we trace her journey after she became a tennis sensation.

Sharapova started playing tennis when she was extremely young, turning pro when she was just 14. She went on to beat Serena Williams three years later in the 2004 Wimbledon final to win her maiden Grand Slam.

But those were just the first few steps of building an entire empire around her name. Besides winning almost $300 million in prize money, appearances and endorsements, Sharapova signed an eight-year agreement with Nike worth $70 million in 2010.