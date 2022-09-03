Coming Soon – Hellhole: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India

Representative Image.
Around 330 people died during "hazardous cleaning" of sewers and septic tanks in the last five years but “none of them were manual scavengers,” the central government said in the Parliament on 2 August 2022.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, even went on to say that "there is no report of people engaged in manual scavenging as defined under Section 2 (1) (g) of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013."
In fact, as activist Pragya Akhilesh points out, one of the major hurdles in eradicating manual scavenging lies in its very official decision.
According to the prohibition of employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, a manual scavenger "means a person engaged or employed, at the commencement of this Act or at any time thereafter, by an individual or a local authority or an agency or a contractor, for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of, or otherwise handling in any manner, human excreta in an insanitary latrine or in an open drain or pit into which the human excreta from the insanitary latrines is disposed of, or on a railway track or in such other spaces or premises, as the central government or a state government may notify, before the excreta fully decomposes in such manner as may be prescribed, and the expression “manual scavenging” shall be construed accordingly."
According to Akhilesh, the government has not only left sewer and septic tank cleaners outside the definition of manual scavenging, but has not included domestic cleaners, community toilet cleaners, and sanitation workers in schools.
