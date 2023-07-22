'They Knocked Me Unconscious': Kuki Rape Survivor Speaks on Abduction, Assault

I asked to be excused for urinating. One of them untied only my hands and I took a few steps ahead and rolled down Bishnupur hill. I somehow reached the main road. There, I saw an auto. I was initially scared to stop the auto as I thought that they might be the Meiteis. But as it was a matter of life and death, so I stopped it... The driver happened to be a Pangal Muslim. He was a vegetable transporter who ferried vegetables early in the morning. He hid me among the sacks of vegetables.

The people who’d caught me thought that I would not be able to run away very far from them, and so, they continued to chase me and continued to shoot towards me. We drove inside the Bishnupur police station. There, 3 policemen [village defence force or VDF] came out and asked me if that vehicle was the one chasing me. To which I said yes. They stopped the vehicle and the people in the vehicle said that they were just members of a club. I objected to it and told them that they had arms and weapons inside.

The police proceeded to check the vehicle but they managed to escape. The policemen asked me if I would want to wait for their officer who was going to come in the morning. My Pangal Muslim driver told me that the officer might be a Meitei and so, offered to drop me to my people. Then we got into the auto. I didn’t even have the strength to climb, so my driver helped me and dropped me where my mom told me that some of our own people will still be there, so I should contact them. Upon reaching there, some girls on duty saw me but couldn’t dare to look at my condition. They took me to [former BJP MLA] TT Haokip’s residence, and I lay there helplessly for two days (16-17 May).