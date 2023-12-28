'I Will Not Give Up Hope': Mother of Kerala Nurse Sentenced to Death in Yemen

Nimisha Priya, a native of Palakkad, went to Yemen for work in 2008. She was 19 then. She studied nursing in Kerala and wanted to go abroad for work. "She was trying to go out, but we didn't have enough money. We didn't have anyone to help us. I didn't want her to go. If she went to the Gulf, how would I see her?"

"I was afraid and I tried to stop her trip twice. But she was saying she wanted to go because we were poor. She knew our hardships."

Prema Kumari says that Nimisha chose Yemen because "it wasn't very expensive." "We had two cows. I sold one and arranged some money, that's how we sent her to Yemen," she adds.