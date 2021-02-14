‘Into Music, Not Religion,’ Says This Kerala Interfaith Couple

“I studied at Ernakulam's Maharaja College and Shika was my junior. That is how we met and became good friends. Then we joined a band, began talking to each other a lot. We shared the same vibe and music brought us together. I knew about her as the Idea Star Singer candidate and I was a big fan. I already liked her a lot,” Razi told The Quint.



While there were minor hiccups when they told their parents about the relationship, soon it became a smooth sail.

“First, when I told my parents, they were shocked. But I was able to convince them because our parents knew each other. There were apprehensions among my relatives. But they've been so with my choice of career and my way of life too. And some of their perspectives I did not care about. I am not sure how much they could digest it. But I have been very liberal with everyone and loving towards everyone. I am someone who is always happy and cool and that helped,” said Razi.



The couple got married under the Special Marriage Act 1954 and held weddings as per Hindu and Muslim traditions.