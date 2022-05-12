Coming Soon | Uprooted: Stories of Kashmiri Pandits in Exile

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

For over three decades, 60-year-old Bansi Lal Sharma has preserved an aluminium trunk – a memory of his escape from militancy-hit Kashmir of the '90s.

One of the nearly 3,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits (KPSS) who were uprooted from their homes in the Valley, Sharma's voice is choked, eyes moist, as he gazes at the trunk, tucked away in a corner of the temple of his two-room house at the Purkhoo refugee camp in Jammu.