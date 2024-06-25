No More Darkness: Jharkhand's Adivasi Women Shine Bright with Solar Power

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No More Darkness: Jharkhand's Adivasi Women Shine Bright with Solar Power

In Gumla district, where about 69% of the population is Adivasi, solar mini-grids light up around 44 villages.
Jyoti Thakur
In Gumla district, where about 69% of the population is Adivasi, solar mini-grids light up around 44 villages.

(Photo: Jyoti Thakur)

In Jharkhand, India’s highest coal-producing state, many villages continue to live in darkness due to frequent power outages or lack of electricity altogether, disrupting daily life and work. However, one district is pioneering change with solar-powered electricity.

In Gumla district, where about 69% of the population is Adivasi, solar mini-grids light up around 44 villages.

This has empowered Adivasi women to start their own enterprises, including mustard processing units, flour mills, rice hullers, and electric sewing machine businesses.

Watch the full video to know their story.

