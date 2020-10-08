JEE Advanced Topper Chirag Falor Reveals His Recipe for Success

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas

From ranking first in JEE Advanced 2020 to securing admission at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, 18-year-old Chirag Falor has added many a feather in his academic cap. But how did he prepare for this incredible series of feats? Watch the Pune boy answer it all in an interaction with The Quint.

You got admitted to MIT, US, but still wrote JEE Main & Advanced. Why?

I didn't write JEE Advanced as an entrance exam but to check my rank and skill. This achievement will stay lifelong. I had prepared for this for four years.

Tell us about your exam strategy?

I had appeared for a lot of mock tests in Class 12. I would write a mock test each day for six hours. Although it was hectic, my teachers provided me with a complete error analysis.

Any tips for applying to MIT, US?

MIT's admission process considers an individual as a whole rather than focusing on scores from one single exam. It takes into consideration one's entire personality – from their start-up ideas, participation in social change and even academics, including grades in Olympiads.

How did you focus on studies during the exam?