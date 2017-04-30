On Labour Day: What ‘Memsahibs’ Would say if They Were ‘The Help’

We are this dependent because we CAN be this dependent and get away with it. If there is any part of the world with such inequality as in India with very poor people willing to do anything to survive, the same thing would happen. In the US this dependency would happen if they could afford it. But they can’t afford it since labour laws have been laid down that you have to pay at least $15 for an hour. No wonder people there are not dependent on round-the-clock help.

Nilita Vachani, Filmmaker and Writer on Modern Day Slavery