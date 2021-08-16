How Will Our Families Survive the Taliban? Ask Helpless Afghans in India

It has been over ten days since Atiqullah spoke to his parents and relatives, who are now left stranded – and at the mercy of the Taliban – in Afghanistan.

"The embassy there in closed. I don't know what the Taliban will do to my family," said the Afghan national, who had to flee the war-torn country around ten years back, as he was threatened for having worked with the US Embassy as a translator.

Worried that the Taliban is targeting families of those with links to the government or foreign entities, Atiqullah says "only God knows what the fate of his family will be."