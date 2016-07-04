Watch: Pingali Venkayya, the Forgotten Flag Man of India

Vankayya’s Kin Upset

A report in The Deccan Chronicle in April 2016 said that the relatives of Pingali Venkayya, historians and others criticised the Union Home ministry for giving “improper” information to an RTI query filed by DC regarding the designer of the national flag.

Historians and members of the Pingali Venkayya Charitable trust condemned officials of the ministry of Home Affairs and said that the national flag, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 22 July, 1947, had in fact been adopted by the Indian National Congress in 1921. It had been designed by Venkayya.