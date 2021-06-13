No Network, Distant ICUs: Tale of a COVID-Hit Uttarakhand Village

“The nearest hospital equipped with an ICU is over 250 kilometres away in Haldwani,” laments COVID-19-positive patient Ramesh Baral, as he sits on the threshold of his hilltop residence, neatly tucked in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand.

Jaikot, the village Baral calls home, is at least two hours away from the nearest Community Health Centre in Dharchula town, and is connected to the highway by a dirt road that is not motorable during monsoons.