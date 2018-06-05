What It Takes to Be a Human Alarm Clock During Ramzan

(This story was first published on 5 June 2018 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the month of Ramzan.)

Nights in old Delhi are bright, cheerful and festive during the holy month of Ramzan. People wake up at around 3am to offer namaz, shopkeepers open their shops, people either eat at their homes or come out to eat at the many eateries that operate through the night. Many catch up on early morning conversations.