How to Wear the Glorious Mundu Without Flashing Your Coconuts

Look like a true chetta this Onam with this tutorial on wearing the glorious Mundu.
The Quint
Videos
Updated:
Look like a true chetta this Onam with this tutorial on wearing the glorious Mundu. | (Photo: The Quint)
Look like a true chetta this Onam with this tutorial on wearing the glorious Mundu.

(This video is from The Quints archives and was first published on 5 September 2015 to mark Onam celebrations. We’re bringing it back this year to get you off to a festive start and simply because it’s too damn funny!)

This Onam, The Quint brings you a crash course in ‘How to wear the glorious Mundu’. Enjoy!

Script: Esha Paul, Vikram Venkateswaran
Actors: Aaqib Raza Khan, Tejas Alhat, H R Venkatesh, Niharika Jha, Urmi Bhattacheryya, Glenn George
DOP: Sanjoy Deb
Production Assistant: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Voice-Over: Vikram Venkateswaran
Producer: Esha Paul
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra

Also Read: Celebrate Onam With Us! There’s a Song and a Dish for Every Mood

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 27 Aug 2015,07:56 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT