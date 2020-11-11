‘Dil Wali Diwali’: This Year, Your Gift Can Change Someone’s Life

The Quint’s fundraising campaign for those who have suffered the most due to COVID and the lockdown. Tridip K Mandal The Quint’s Diwali campaign. | (Photo: The Quint) Videos The Quint’s fundraising campaign for those who have suffered the most due to COVID and the lockdown.

Diwali, the season of joy and gifting, of lights and laughter, and perhaps the perfect occasion to momentarily forget the hardships of an extraordinarily painful year – 2020. The COVID pandemic and the lockdown that followed made life tough for almost everyone. Death of a loved one, job loss or loss of an earning member created havoc in the lives of lakhs of Indians.

But there are some who suffered more than others – the poor, the homeless, the daily wagers, and the migrant labourers working in Indian cities. Overnight they were rendered jobless and homeless. COVID has killed almost 1.29 lakh Indians. Some families have lost their only earning member. Those who are left behind, wives and young children, stare at an uncertain future.

'Dil Wali Diwali', your chance to help those who suffered during the pandemic.

The lockdown also showed the ugly face of digital divide in India. As schools and colleges shut across India and lessons shifted online, lakhs of students got left out simply because they didn’t have or couldn’t afford to have a smartphone or an internet connection. The Quint is requesting you to just stop and think for a moment about these people - two children in Dharavi who don’t know what the future holds after their COVID warrior father succumbed to the disease; a girls’ Kabaddi team in Tamil Nadu, which has the capability to produce top class players, but may soon stop playing soon due to shortage of funds.

What is 'Dil Wali Diwali' ?

