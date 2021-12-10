A Friday in Gurugram: Looking for Space and Dignity to Pray in Millennium City

Ahmad, co-founder of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, says that he is saddened to see how Friday prayers, which he says are an integral part of Islam, are being attacked repeatedly. Hindu right-wing groups have been demanding that Namaz in the open be stopped since 2018. These objections have only grown louder since September 2021.

Ahmad explains that a majority of those who offer Namaz in the city are migrant factory workers, who often give-up their lunch, just to offer Friday prayers at open sites in the absence of close-by mosques.