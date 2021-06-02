From Where They Can’t Tweet For Help: Rural UP’s COVID Nightmare

In a tiny hamlet called Rampur Sadhopur that barely shows up on Google maps till you Zoom in, two ‘Jhola chap’ doctors have been prescribing medicines for “flu and fever” to the people. Abhishek Singh, who has completed his diploma but awaits a job, says,

“The impact of COVID-19 can be seen in the village for the last two months. There have been many people who are dying, but most of them are not getting tested but the symptoms are COVID-19 like.”

He continues, “Some days ago, one of the men from the Harijan community in the village was very ill. Initially, he took medicines from the local doctors but when the situation worsened, he was taken to a private hospital nearby where they gave him injections. After he came back home, he passed away gasping for breath.”