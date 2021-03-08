Fighting Stigma, Cash Crunch: A Domestic Worker’s Pandemic Diary

Rathi’s employer told her to not leave her dupatta around as she could “spread the allergy.” Her heart sank, but she quietly picked it up, wrapped it around herself, and continued scrubbing the pots and pans.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rathi is a domestic worker living in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, along with her husband and two kids – 8-year-old Rakesh and 10-year-old Lakshyasree.

“The utensils I clean is what they use to eat in every day. So, won’t that cause an infection? I clean their entire house so won’t I be spreading my allergy that way?” she thinks to herself. Fighting stigma has become part of her daily life after the pandemic hit in March 2020.