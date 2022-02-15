Face-Off | When Supriya Sule Tore Into Tejasvi Surya, Gracefully

Tejasvi Surya-Supriya Sule face-off
"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, before the advent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's states were majorly controlled by a few political families and dynasty-based political parties."
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's remarks on dynasty politics and India's economy, while taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' jibe, in Lok Sabha, did not go down well with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.
Hours after Surya said that the 'two Indias' that Gandhi was referring to are – the one under the dynasts and the one after Narendra Modi came to power – Sule schooled him gracefully.
During the course of his speech, highlighting the two Indias before and after Prime Minister Modi, Surya trained guns at political families and dynasty-based parties. "I have been elected by the people of India with as much rights as any dynast sitting at this hall," he said in Lok Sabha.
Countering Tejasvi's attack on dynasty politics, Sule reminded him that his own uncle Ravi Subramanya is an MLA from Karnataka. She said she is very proud of being born in a political family and not ashamed of who her parents are. And then went on to list the dynasts in National Democratic Alliance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South accused the Congress of shackling India's economy before Modi came to power in 2014. "The reason why dynastic politics preferred socialism and kept a closed economy was because they did not want challengers to come and challenge their throne," he said in the Lok Sabha, on 9 February.
In a sharp counter to Surya's claims, Sule listed out the big business houses that built their enterprises from scratch before the arrival of the Modi government. "He (Surya) said that no business was created before the Modiji' came to power. Wipro and Infosys are the big companies in Bangalore (where Surya is an elected MP)."
