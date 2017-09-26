Your Festival Guidebook: How to Survive Durga Pujo Like a Boss! 

(This article was first published on 27 September 2017. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the beginning of Navratri/Durga Puja.)

The season of great food, community bonding, and days and nights of bright lights and old friends is upon us. Durga Pujo is all that and more. It is also the season of antacids and band aids, long lines and rapidly-expanding waistlines!

What do you do when you meet a silly chengra (roadside Romeo) you’d much rather shut up? How do you communicate with your Pujor prem at the para’r pandal (a budding love story at the community pandal)? How do you survive a heartbreaking probashi Pujo – aka, a Pujo away from your beloved home?

Fear not, we’ve got you covered. So, before stepping out into the wonderful madness that is Pujo, take a look at this video to know how to sail through with ease from Shashthi to Dashami!