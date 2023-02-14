Does India Want Narendra Modi As PM in 2024? BJP's VP Jay Panda Responds

Does India Want Narendra Modi As Prime Minister in 2024? BJP's VP Jay Panda Responds To This And More Questions On Kashmir, China, Assembly Polls, Press Freedom
Image: The Quint
After four years of joining the Bharatiya Janta Party, former member of parliament, Baijayant Jay Panda explains why the party has found success across the country.
In this freewheeling, no holds barred conversation with The Quint, Panda responds to questions on the BJP government on several issues like confrontations with China, situation in Kashmir, Bharat Jodi Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, and PM Narendra Modi's potential third term in 2024.
Below is a select excerpt from the interview.
What has India's 'new' image done for us during the confrontation with China?
It is unfortunate that it took loss of lives and a bloody confrontation to make the world realise that India is not a pushover anymore. India has emerged as a country that's willing to take a stand for its interests.
Yet, our balance of trade with China has been skewed against us? In fact, it has grown post Galwan.
This trade imbalance is a result of the momentum of many decades. We are putting systems and policies in place to check it. The results shall be evident in some years to come.
It is said the BJP government is very good at taking credit for schemes and initiatives launched and conceptualised under the UPA government and laying the blame for any present failures on the previous governments at the same time.
The heavy-lifting that has been done by the Modi government has actually brought results. If somebody says that we just fronted and took credit is aware of the behind the scenes initiatives.
Arming villagers to resist terrorist attacks in Kashmir: how wise is this move?
The vast majority of people in J&K are proud to be Indian, happy to be India. The problem of terrorism to get unwound does require the understanding that we have cross-border terrorism. All our capabilities need to be enhanced. Indian protective forces cannot be everywhere, yet terrorists are targeting vulnerable people. Especially the Pandits in Kashmir. They are targeting people of all religions and communities that want to participate in democratic processes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)