Support Our Special Project | Rise: Tales of Sundarbans' Trafficking Survivors
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh and Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Every eight minutes, a child goes missing in India. More often that not, they are victims of trafficking, especially for sex work. Almost 16 million women have been trafficked in India out of which 51% are minors.
Rohima sharing a candid moment with her friend.
Rohima and Rehmat (name changed) are two such names in the thousands who are trafficked every year, especially for sex work. Rohima was trafficked when she was 12 and Rehmat when she was 10. They spent every single day in pain and agony, both physically and emotionally. But even after they managed to come back home, their battle wasn't over – fighting depression, social ostracisation, and even a long-drawn legal battle are they fresh obstacles to overcome.
Bandhanmukti Survivors Collective raising their hands in solidarity.
Interviewing Rohima.
Rehmat having a chocolate behind a curtain.
