Support Our Special Project | Rise: Tales of Sundarbans' Trafficking Survivors

Rohima and Rehmat (name changed) are two such names in the thousands who are trafficked every year, especially for sex work. Rohima was trafficked when she was 12 and Rehmat when she was 10. They spent every single day in pain and agony, both physically and emotionally. But even after they managed to come back home, their battle wasn't over – fighting depression, social ostracisation, and even a long-drawn legal battle are they fresh obstacles to overcome.