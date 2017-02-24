Do Not Miss This Dance Tribute to Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday

The dancers at Ashley Lobo’s Navdhara India Dance Theatre and The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy pay the perfect dance tribute to Shahid Kapoor on his birthday.
Enjoy this video of them performing on two of Shahid’s most iconic songs - Dhan te nan and Mauja hi mauja, dancing to the steps of Bollywood’s ace choreographer Ashley Lobo.
Choreography: Ashley Lobo
Camera: Shomit Naik & Divya Talwar
Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)