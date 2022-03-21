DMK MP Kanimozhi Asks Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Reply in English

Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi requested Piyush Goyal to speak in English as her question was in the same language.
“It is difficult to understand and I know you can speak English very well,” said the calm and composed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal when the latter was about to respond to a question by the former on ‘One Nation, One Ration’ in Lok Sabha.
While Goyal initially referred to the availability of a ‘translation facility,’ he later conceded to the demand saying, “I respect my sister.”
He later continued with his answer, speaking in English.
