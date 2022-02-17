CM vs CM | KCR Slams Himanta Biswa Sarma's Comment on Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi said, 'Give us proof.' Why do you need proof? Who is your father? Have we ever asked you for proof?"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Uttarakhand, campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state when on Friday, 11 February, addressing a rally, he passed a comment on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, referring to Gandhi asking for proof of India's surgical strike on Pakistan in 2016.

A day later, addressing a rally in Raigiri, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao slammed him for questioning Gandhi about who his father was, and demanded that Sarma be sacked.