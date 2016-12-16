This Christmas, Get High on Warm, Spiced Mulled Wine
We have the recipe for this winter’s beverage of choice: warm mulled wine.
Tridip K Mandal
Videos
Updated:
Mulled wine is a traditional European beverage made with red wine. | (Photo: The Quint)
Want to get high in style this holiday season? Why don’t you try something traditional yet guaranteed to make you tipsy? Mulled wine is a beverage made of red wine and has its origin in Europe. The concoction is quite simple to make.
Go on, savour the festive spirit with the perfect mulled wine.
Ingredients for Mulled Wine:
Red Wine (350ml)
Honey or Sugar (2 Tablespoons)
Cinnamon (1 Stick)
Cloves (4 to 5 Pieces)
Star Anise
Vanilla Pod
Orange
Rum (30ml)
Mulled wine is a traditional European beverage made with red wine.
How to make Mulled Wine
Pour 350ml of red wine into a pan. Use a dry wine that’s fruity and easy drinking.
Add 2 tablespoons of honey.
Add 1 stick of cinnamon, 4-5 cloves, half a vanilla pod and some star anise.
Peel an orange and twist the zest as you drop it in.
Squeeze in some orange juice for a citrusy taste.
Simmer the on a flame for a good 10-15 minutes without letting it boil.
Add 40 ml Rum just before you take it off the flame.
Ladle into a cup.
Garnish with cinnamon, anise and an orange wedge.
Mulled wine is a traditional European beverage made with red wine.
Recipe: Karina Aggarwal Location Courtesy: Grappa Bar, Shangri-la's Eros Hotel Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb Camera Assistant: Shiv Kumar Maurya Multimedia Producer: Puneet Bhatia
(This story has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on Christmas day. It was first published on 25 December 2018)