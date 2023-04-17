Charak Puja 2023: Witness Devotion Overcoming Danger in Assam's Silchar

Charak Puja or the Bengali festival of penance, is popular in East India and the Bengali inhabited areas of Northeast India.

During this, groups of men and women spend a month fasting from sunrise to sunset and surviving only on fruit. On the day of the 'charak', people construct bamboo stages on top of poles, at a height ranging from three to five meters. The devotees step up onto the high bamboo stage, and with ropes attached to them, hurl themselves forward. Some devotees walk on burning on embers or sleep on bed of nails.