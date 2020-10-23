Sober Trump vs Savage Biden: How the Final Prez Debate Played Out

In a final debate before the US elections on 3 November, incumbent US President Trump was far from his usual self – having toned down his aggression, all thanks to the threat of a mute button, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was at his savage best. Kristen Welker moderated the debate – and aced at it, becoming the second black woman to have steered a debate since 1992. The US presidential candidates went head-to-head on the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and economy, and also differed strongly on race, immigration and climate change.

Question of the Hour – Coronavirus

The debate went big on COVID, with Trump continuing to make tall claims about the readiness of a vaccine and its distribution, while Biden kept offering a reality check. Taking the stage for the first time against Biden after his positive COVID diagnosis, Trump made dubious claims that he is “immune” because he had recovered from his own illness. “There was a very big spike in Texas. It’s now gone. There was a very big spike in Arizona. It’s now gone. And there was some spikes and surges and other places, they will soon be gone. We have a vaccine that’s coming. It’s ready. It’s going to be announced within weeks. And it’s going to be delivered. We have Operation Warp Speed, which is the military is going to distribute the vaccine,” Trump said. Biden immediately shot back with, “You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, in fact… saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”