Why is China Reforming its Tech Policy And How Should India See it?

Looking at these measures from the American point of view indicates that China may be trying to become inward-looking and wants to stop the US pumping funds in its companies. But this could be a mere simplified analysis.

It should be noted that Indian companies in food-tech, fin-tech and ed-tech are mere extensions of the real innovations from the US' Silicon Valley and China. Therefore, it becomes important for India, whose tech journey has just started, to understand why China's mature technology sector is facing government crackdown.