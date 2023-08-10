Watch: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Lok Sabha Speech During 1996 No-Confidence Motion

On 16 May 1996, Atal Bihari Vajpayee took oath as prime minister of India for the first time. 16 days later, the Vajpayee-led BJP government faced a no-confidence motion and lost the vote.
On 16 May 1996, Atal Bihari Vajpayee took oath as prime minister of India for the first time. 16 days later, the Vajpayee-led BJP government faced a no-confidence motion and lost the vote. Hence, Vajpayee's first tenure as prime minister ended barely two weeks after it began on 1 June 1996.
But before Vajpayee's government lost the vote, the late prime minister took to the floor of the House, speaking before the no-confidence motion and accusing the Congress of trying to remove his government.
In his hour-long reply to the House before the 1996 no-confidence motion, Vajpayee accused the Congress of resorting to ‘’sinister’’ moves to remove his government.
He added that many members of the Opposition who had united with the Congress, would forever be stuck answering to the Congress' high command.
What else did late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee say in his speech before the 1996 no-confidence motion?
