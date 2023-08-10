Watch: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Lok Sabha Speech During 1996 No-Confidence Motion

In his hour-long reply to the House before the 1996 no-confidence motion, Vajpayee accused the Congress of resorting to ‘’sinister’’ moves to remove his government.

He added that many members of the Opposition who had united with the Congress, would forever be stuck answering to the Congress' high command.

What else did late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee say in his speech before the 1996 no-confidence motion?

Watch the video to find out.